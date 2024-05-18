Ricky Starks Had Fun Teaming With Big Bill in AEW

– During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed teaming with Big Bill and becoming AEW Tag Team Champions. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on teaming with Big Bill: “I think that’s it, yeah. The way that we even came into teaming together was a bit of a crap shoot as well. Honestly, this is everything I had predicted was going to happen anyways. I got suspended, so I couldn’t be at All In, but I could be at All Out. During my suspension, I had a manager’s license, and that’s when I started being with Bill. I would tell people, me and Big Bill, we really don’t know each other that well. We’ve gotten to know each other over the course of the months, but that was something that me and him had to just make work. Every time they give something, we just make it work.”

On having fun working with Big Bill: “So it was fun. I thought it was cool for what it was. Seemed like people were into it. Not too much of a chance given, so to speak. People can say what they want, but I think there was a little bit more to it that could have happened that didn’t. But you deal with stuff, and that’s how it is. He’s a great dude. I really, really hope that things work out for him. I’ve always actually campaigned for that. I’ve always made sure, if anybody out of this would be taken care of, it’s him. So I’m glad to see that he is doing good because he’s a good dude.”

Big Bill and Ricky Starks won the AEW Tag Team Titles last year from FTR in October 2023. They later lost the titles in February to Sting and Darby Allin.