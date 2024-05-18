wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for WWE King & Queen of the Ring
May 17, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for King & Queen of the Ring after tonight’s WWE Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable
* Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
* King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Gunther OR Jey Uso vs. Randy Orton OR Tama Tonga
* Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Iyo Sky OR Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair OR Nia Jax
