Athena Reportedly Hurt During ROH Taping
ROH Women’s World Champion Athena was reportedly hurt during Thursday’s ROH TV taping. PWInsider reports that Athena hurt her left leg during her match with Viva Fan during the ROH TV portion of last night’s taping.
According to the report, there was a spot in the match where Athena charged at Van, who ducked and pulled the middle rope down. Athena went through the the ropes and landed on the floor. She was limping when she came up and it appears that Athena communicated she was hurt, as they went to the finish.
Athena is said to have stayed in character after the match but did not put any weight on her left leg as she left the ring, and was helped to the back. She is said to have been checked out after the match but there’s no confirmation on the severity of the injury and if she will be out of action.
