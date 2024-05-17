Jey Uso Reveals JoJo Offerman Texted Him After WWE Backlash Entrance

Jey Uso received a special welcome by fans at WWE Backlash with a Bray Wyatt-style “fireflies” entrance, and Uso says JoJo Offerman made him feel validated about them. Fans began shining their phone flashlights during Uso’s entrance at Backlash, a trend WWE is now encouraging. Uso appeared on the Battleground Podcast recently and talked about the experience, noting that Offerman — Bray Wyatt’s wife — texted him about the entrance in a supportive way.

“It was just with me,” Uso said (per Fightful). “I don’t want to ever…you want to call them fireflies or whatever you want to call them because that’s what they are to me. I was really happy it was with me and they did it with me.”

He added, “The most I was validated (was when) JoJo, Bray Wyatt’s wife, texted me and said how emotional she was watching. She saw clips of it on YouTube and that let me know right there, ‘Alright, I’m going to keep it.’ I hope it sticks with me. I never asked for it. I think they did it and I want to keep it with me now.”