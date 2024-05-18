Tonight’s MLW Fury Road Lineup, Note on Opening Match

– PWInsider reports that Jake Crist vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin will open tonight’s MLW Fury Road event. Tonight’s show is streaming on the MLW YouTube channel and will also air on BeIN Sports. Here’s the lineup:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. 1 Called Manders

* MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Miyu Yamahshita vs. Zayda

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Mads Krugger vs. Matthew Justice

* Sami Callihan vs. Matt Riddle

* Alex Kane open contract fight

* Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA

* Jake Crist vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

* Where in the world is Salina de la Renta?