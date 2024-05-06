Drew McIntyre Pulled From King of the Ring Tournament, Not Medically Cleared

Drew McIntyre will not be part of the King of the Ring tournament, as he is not medically cleared to compete on tonight’s WWE Raw. Adam Pearce announced on Monday that McIntyre has been pulled from the tournament, where he was set to face Finn Balor in the first round, because he was not cleared to wrestle. You can see the announcement below.

McIntyre noted on the Pat McAfee show last week that he had been working with a fractured elbow that he sustained when CM Punk swept his legs out from under him at WrestleMania 40, a move which led to him losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest.