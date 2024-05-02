Drew McIntyre Says He Received a Fractured Elbow At WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre has confirmed that he suffered a fractured elbow during his match at WrestleMania 40. It was reported late last month that McIntyre was dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered during his match with Seth Rollins on night two of WrestleMania 40. McIntyre confirmed the news on the Pat McAfee Show, during which he noted that the injury happened when Punk swept his legs out from underneath him right before Damian Priest cashed in Money in the Bank.

“You know what happened at Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out?,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn’t for CM Punk.”

McIntyre continued, “I’ve been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night. He’s sitting on his couch, collecting his big paycheck, thinking he can kiss corporate arse and keep cashing those checks while I’m putting in work. Why is the bad guy? Who is the delusional one? Who is the hypocrite?”

McIntyre and Punk have been engaging in a verbal back and forth throughout the past several months since Punk suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble.