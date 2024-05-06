Fumi Saito Calls Kenny Omega’s Rossy Ogawa Comments ‘Baseless,’ Denies Ogawa Sought $30K Per STARDOM Star For AEW

Fumi Saito is pushing back on recent comments Kenny Omega made against STARDOM and Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa. As reported, Omega was critical of Ogawa on a recent Twitch stream, particularly noting how Ogawa “puts underage girls in very revealing swimsuit calendars and books” and adding, “I wish that’s all he did. Let’s put it that way.” Saito, a wrestling journalist and longtime friend of Ogawa’s, defended him on a recent episode of Write That Down. He also pushed back on the notion that Ogawa asked AEW for $30,000 per STARDOM star for an appearance; you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On Omega’s comments about Ogawa: “100% baseless, offensive, unfair, and gross. I’ve known Rossy for 40 years. I am the top journalist in this industry over a 40 year period. Rossy and I have been friends for the same amount of time. I hear things and see things firsthand. None of this is true. It’s blown out of proportion. It’s not even an issue in Japan. We’re laughing about it. I spoke to Giulia a week ago. She was going to DM Kenny, ‘What the f**k is going on?’ There is no such issue or anything happening in Japan. It only happens and ends on social media. So baseless and offensive. No damage should be done because it’s so untrue. I see things, hear things, witness things firsthand. It’s real irresponsible hearsay on the internet. Kenny Omega knows he’s full of s**t. Go back and listen to that garbage. He’s saying, ‘I’m not saying anything. I’m not saying anything. I don’t want lawyers barking at my door.’ He knows he’s full of s**t.”

On the AEW-STARDOM relationship: “About the AEW and Stardom business that didn’t go well, Stardom asking each wrestler $30,000 for one appearance and sending five wrestlers, that would be $150,000 a night. AEW said, ‘Ain’t doing that.’ That automatically assumed it was Rossy asking. It wasn’t even Rossy. It was President Harada [former Bushiroad President Katsuhiko Harada], who got kicked out after that. Bushiroad executive didn’t know much about business. ‘AEW, that company has money, right? Let’s ask them.’ $30,000 each for five talents, $150,000 for one night for a pay-per-view. AEW automatically assumed it was Rossy. Rossy wasn’t even involved for the past two years on the business end. Rossy, everything he tried to do ended up being overruled by Bushiroad executive. He got sick of it and had to leave.”