Konnan Confirms Rush Pushed For AEW Stars To Be Included In AAA TripleMania XXXI

Konnan has confirmed a report that Rush pushed for the inclusion of Jose the Assistant and Preston Vance for his match at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City. A report had come out that Rush had pushed for the two AAA stars to be factored into the fatal four-way main event of the show, which saw Sam Adonis lose his hair against Psycho Clown, L.A. Park and Rush. Konnan spoke with Haus of Wrestling’s Nick Hausman for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On the report of Rush pushing for Jose the Assistant and Preston Vance to be included: “I saw you had a little tit for tat, I think, with Jose and maybe Rush. Nobody likes to be put in a negative light, right? Nobody wants to do the truth to get out there. I thought you were pretty spot on with what you were saying because I can tell you this for a fact, I didn’t know what was going on, and I’m the booker. You know what I’m saying?”

On his experience backstage at the show: “I get along with Rush. I don’t get along with La Park, and that’s the reason I didn’t book that match. So, Dorian booked it, and a lot of stuff wasn’t communicated to the people that need to know it because when I saw Jose and Preston Vance get involved, I was like, ‘I wasn’t ever told about this.’ You know? I didn’t even know it. I don’t know if Rush did it himself or if Dorian told him he could do it, but Dorian told me that wasn’t supposed to happen. Then if you notice on the, I think when Rush clapped back at you, he says … because originally, we were all told that Tony Khan wanted them to be involved. But then, if you notice Rush put on there, they were there because I (he) wanted him there. And I was like, ‘Okay, so what’s going on here?’”