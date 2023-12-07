– During the latest edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan commented on QT Marshall leaving AEW. According to Konnan, this has been an issue that was building up for a while, and noted that Tony Khan likes to “change his mind” a lot at the “last minute.”

Konnan also claimed that Khan was listening more to people who don’t all have “the best interests” of AEW at heart. He stated on QT Marshall (via WrestlingInc.com), “I know for a fact this had been building up. He gets paid very well, but he was very frustrated because he does a lot of stuff, and Tony [Khan is] the type of guy who changes his mind last minute. … He only listens to top guys, which some of them don’t have the best interests of the company at heart.”

Besides being a wrestler for the company, Marshall also worked behind the scenes as a Manager of Talent Relations for AEW.