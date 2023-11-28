QT Marshall Announces Departure From AEW

QT Marshall has been a major part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception. All good things must come to an end, it seems, as Marshall just announced he and AEW are parting ways.

As Marshall put it in his statement posted on X, he previously held a “myriad of hats” in the company, including Manager of Talent Relations. He also worked hard to help elevate other talent, such as AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes and Hook.

“I have officially resigned from AEW and will have fulfilled all obligations by the end of 2023.”

Everyone at 411mania wishes QT Marshall the best.