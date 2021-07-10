Kota Ibushi To Miss NJPW Show Due to Side Effects From COVID-19 Vaccine

Kota Ibushi will not be working tonight’s NJPW Summer Struggle as scheduled due to feeling the side effects from his COVID-19 vaccination. NJPW announced that Ibushi has been pulled from his match alongside Master Wato against Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura. Instead, the match will be a singles bout between Wato and Uemura.

The announcement read:

Kota Ibushi is currently affected by side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination, and in his best health interests, will not be participating on tonight’s Summer Struggle in Sapporo night one card.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Ibushi’s condition will continue to be monitored, and decisions made as to his participation in upcoming matches.

As a result of Ibushi’s absence, the following change has been made to tonight’s card.

Match 1

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Master Wato vs Yuya Uemura