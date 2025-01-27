Kurt Angle Names Cage Moonsaults As the Stupidest Thing He Did In Wrestling

Kurt Angle has picked his moonsaults off the steel cage as the stupidest thing he did in his wrestling career. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked the question during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and you can see highlights below:

On the hardest of the three I’s to follow: “Integrity. Sometimes intelligence, I do some stupid things.”

On the stupidest thing he’s done in wrestling: “Oh God, moonsault off the top of the cage. I did that actually against Chris Benoit, Ken Anderson and — I did it one other time and I can’t remember who was with.”

On the Anderson one being the worst one: “Yeah, I landed on his face. And usually when I do it, I miss. The guy moves. For the first time Ken’s like, ‘I’ll take it.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t want to take that.’ He said, ‘No no no, I’ll take it. I’ll be okay.’ So we did it and I landed right on his face… he was a little bit [too close], but I went straight up instead of back. So I kind of gauged where I was going to be, and I was able to land on him — barely but I landed on his face.”

On knowing it was bad right away: “Yeah. Actually, I was hurting. You know, it hurt my stomach. I knocked the wind out of myself. But I figured, ‘If I’m hurting this bad, Ken’s hurting worse.'”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.