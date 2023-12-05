LA Knight Reveals His Initial Reaction to the Max Dupri Gimmick

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar LA Knight commented on his change to Max Dupri after moving to the main roster and his attitude about the character. Below are some highlights:

LA Knight on his initial reaction to Max Dupri: “F*** Yeah. Let’s make that happen because I don’t know who or what the hell Max Dupri is. Now, look, given the time, could I have done that? Could I have made it work? I’m sure I could have. Now, would it have ever been anything like we’re doing right now? No. Because at the end of the day, that wasn’t me. It wasn’t for me.”

On people connecting more after he switched back to LA Knight: “Just the fact that I could go out there and make the most of my time. ‘Hey, you got 30 seconds to go talk about this.’ Cool! Well, that’s gonna be the best damn 30 seconds of the show. If anybody wants to argue it cool, but the proof is gonna be in the pudding.”