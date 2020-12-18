Lacey Evans Asks Fans Not to Send Mail to Her Home

Lacey Evans has apparently been getting fan mail at her home, and took to social media to explain why she doesn’t want that. Evans posted to Twitter to ask fans not to send mail to her home address, explaining that it is a security situation for her. Evans asked fans wanting to get in touch with her to send mail to the WWE Performance Center.

Evans made the request against the backdrop of fans having increasing access to public information about celebrities, including WWE stars. Such situations can put stars on edge, particularly in light of situations like Sonya Deville’s scary situation regarding a disturbed fan who broke into her home in August after stalking her online.

Evans posted:

“PSA I do NOT respond to fan mail sent to my home. The only thing that happens is heightened security measures and a sharper mindset for how I will respond to protect my family (if need be). Fan mail can be sent to the WWE Performance Center.”