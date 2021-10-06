wrestling / News
Lana On Once Trying To Bulk Up Like Charlotte To Be A Champion
October 6, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful reports that Lana recently had a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. While showing a photo of herself, she said it was during a time when she tried to bulk up to look more like Charlotte Flair so she could win a title. Lana said the following:
“These were my bulking days. Probably 2017-2018, I felt like if I could bulk up and look like Charlotte Flair, then maybe I could become champion. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me. You know, not everyone can be genetically superior and also have a famous father that is 16, 17 time (champion). His daughter is going to surpass him pretty soon.“
