Lana On Once Trying To Bulk Up Like Charlotte To Be A Champion

Fightful reports that Lana recently had a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions. While showing a photo of herself, she said it was during a time when she tried to bulk up to look more like Charlotte Flair so she could win a title. Lana said the following:

“These were my bulking days. Probably 2017-2018, I felt like if I could bulk up and look like Charlotte Flair, then maybe I could become champion. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me. You know, not everyone can be genetically superior and also have a famous father that is 16, 17 time (champion). His daughter is going to surpass him pretty soon.“