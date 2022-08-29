Latest On Rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi’s Status In WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE earlier this year and were later indefinitely suspended. Since then, however, things have changed in WWE with Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over as the head of creative. Now, it seems that the two could be on their way back. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was stated that it’s a matter of when, not if, the two will return to WWE, which could happen any day now.

Bryan Alvarez stated that the two are currently listed on the internal roster in the company, which they had been removed from previously.

Neither have commented on their walkouts or subsequent suspension. Banks has made some public appearances but neither have wrestled. WWE is currently in the process of crowning new women’s tag team champions after the two left the belts on the desk of John Laurinaitis (who was recently fired).