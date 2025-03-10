wrestling / News
Latest Update on WWE Status of Hikuleo and Lance Anoa’i
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
Two potential members of the Bloodline were signed last year but neither Lance Anoa’i nor Hikuelo have appeared on WWE television yet. Fightful Select reports that at least with Anoa’i, he suffered an injury and was out of action. He was expected to be back around now, so more should be known soon.
As for Hikuleo, he has yet to be featured in any way but there’s still no word on why or where he is after signing.
