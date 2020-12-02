Legado del Fantasma Attacks Curt Stallion Ahead of NXT (Video)

Curt Stallion’s NXT debut may not take place tonight after all, as he was attacked by Legado del Fantasma before the show. In a new video posted by WWE, Stallion was attacked by the stable outside of Capitol Wrestling Center before the show. You can see that below.

Stallion was set to have his first match on the brand tonight. There is no word as of yet as to whether he will end up competing. NXT airs tonight on USA Network, and as always we’ll have live coverage.