Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 3.22.24  

-It’s been a busy week as far as pumping out new content so here are some plugs for recaps/reviews I have written this week: Main Event, 9 Lives of Hulk Hogan, Dark Side of The Ring: Terry Gordy, and This is Awesome: Most Awesome WrestleMania Moments. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Tavion Heights vs. Saquon Shugars

-This is Shugars debut and he has a collegiate wrestling background. Heights lets Shugars move around the ring, and quickly shoots in for a single leg. Heights tells Shugars he will give him a far chance and gets down on all fours. Shugars goes in, but can’t get Heights turned. Heights to his feet and he throws Shugars around with a waist-lock and then spins around on top for fun. Dead lift and he tosses Shugars around from side to side with the crowd counting along before getting the SOS Slam. Fun stuff! Shugars loses his durag, but is able to use leverage to send Heights throat first into the middle rope. Shugars with the ground and pound as we learn that Shugars refers to himself as a mumble wrestler in that he can adjust to any style on the fly. Shugars sends Heights throat first into the middle rope again and drops on elbow on the back. Slingshot legdrop gets two! Heights powers Shugars into the corner to break a headlock, but Shugars goes right back to it. Heights breaks again and sends Shugars flying with a big backdrop. Heights starts firing off strokes and gets the release overhead throw. Always impressive! Slingblade! Spinning Belly to Belly Suplex gets the pin at 5:44.

Winner: Tavion Heights via pin at 5:45

-Shugars got to show a little bit here, but more than in ring he got to show off some personality. Heights continues to develop as it’s becoming fun watching him throw people all around the ring. **

-Uriah Connors gets some promo time. He is here for the long haul and is ready to show everyone who Uriah Connors is. Tonight he faces Eddy Thorpe and it seems they have history together.

-Bray Wyatt documentary drops April 1st and I can’t wait. Oh how much the tears are going to flow!

-WrestleMania XL: 15 Days!

Jaida Parker (w/ OTM) vs. Lainey Reed

-Reed is making her debut and she has a collegiate background in Track and Field at Jacksonville State. She also had a pro-career in the rodeo. She is referred to as a Modern Southern Belle. Reed controls early with a side headlock, but Parker breaks with a throw. Reed goes after the arm, but Parker reverses. Reed rolls and flips out to escape as they continue to trade arm control. Reed gets sent into the corner, but flips over the top and lands on the apron. She comes in with a sunset flip for two. Reed goes back to the arm, and gets a small package for a two count. Forearm to the face from Parker followed by a series of chops. She asks Reed, “what the hell is wrong with you,” before slamming her down by the hair. She uses her knee to choke Reed on the middle rope. Reed avoids a charge in the corner and gets another roll-up for two. They trade chops in the corner and Parker wins that battle. Reed with a heavy slap to the ribs and then drops all her weight on Reed as she was hanging in the corner. That gets a two count. Abdominal Stretch from Parker as the crowd chants for Reed to “tap.” Reed blocks a backslide and gets another roll-up for two. She likes her roll-ups! Reed ducks a clothesline and gets a shoulder block. Dropkick as the crowd boos. They like Jaida! Parker counters a move and gets a knee to the face. That looked awkward! Ruff Ryder finishes for the pin at 5:15.

Winner: Jaida Parker via pin at 5:15

-Reed was given more here than I thought she would get. She has time to develop but Parker is the one being pushed and the one the crowd is getting behind. *3/4

-WrestleMania: The World! Cody runs down what you can expect and confirms CM Punk will be there as well as a Live Edition of The Pat McAfee Show. That should be on ESPN as well, so a lot of press for the WWE.

-Stand and Deliver 2 Weeks! Last count they were approaching 10,000 tickets. That has to easily be the highest for NXT since the rebrand.

Uriah Connors vs. Eddy Thorpe

-Nice to have Thorpe back as he has been gone for the last three months. Connors is making his Level Up debut tonight. The crowd starts a brief, “Welcome Back,” chant. Lockup and Thorpe controls with a side headlock. Howard lets us know these two trained in a dojo in LA about 5 years ago. Makes sense why this would be one of Connors first matches and Thorpe’s return match. Connors gets a series of armdrags and takes an armbar to the mat. Hammerlock from Connors followed by a hip-toss. Dropkick from Connors and Thorpe rolls to the floor. Connors with a suicide dive and the crowd is not impressed! Back in the ring Thorpe gets a small package for two. Heavy kick to the back from Connors gets two. Thorpe with a chop and that gets a two count. To the corner for more chops! To the other corner and more chops! Connors fires back, but a knee cuts him off. Thorpe with a snap suplex for two. Thorpe hooks a chinlock and takes it to the mat as this match isn’t engaging the crowd like the previous two. Connors eats another chop, but counters a suplex with one of his own. Connors fights back with strikes and gets some running forearms and then a diving European Uppercut. Blue Thunder Bomb gets a two count! Thorpe escapes a suplex, but gets caught with an elbow. Thorpe gets a knee to the back and a running kick. Impaler DDT finishes for the pin at 6:58.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via pin at 6:58

-Technically might have been the best match of the night, but had the least amount of heat. Nice to have Thorpe back and this was solid for a return match. **1/4