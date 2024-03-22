Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 3.21.24  

-I am getting this one done early as I am off work for the next four days. I have vacation days to use before they disappear in April, so I am heading to Pittsburgh to watch some of the games in the NCAA Tournament. This is a bucket list thing for me, and this was my best shot. Next time I will remember to wait to buy tickets until the morning of the games as they are going for under $20 now and I thought I made it spending $40. On another note, I did a recap of Vice’s 9 Lives episode on Hulk Hogan and that should be dropping in the next few days. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Brian James

-Taped: PNC Center, Raleigh, NC

Natalya vs. Zoey Stark

-Nattie with a quick take down, and we get a rope running sequence after that. Some chain wrestling and Zoey gets a roll-up for two. Nattie lands some elbows in the corner, but Zoey flips out and mows Nattie down with a clothesline. Forearms across the face from Zoey. Nattie slides off Zoey’s back but gets caught with a shoulder. Stark with a nice springboard dropkick. I wasn’t expecting that. Nattie gets a small package for two, and then gets her own heavy clothesline that leaves both women down. They start trading blows as they crowd is into this one. Nattie wins the striking contest, but Zoey lands a knee to the gut and hits a snap suplex for two. Stark hooks a cravat as Brian tries to figure out how to pronounce the word. Nattie escapes and goes back to throwing forearms. German Suplex from Nattie and she unloads with more strikes in the corner. Nattie plants Zoey on her ass and gets a basement dropkick for two. Sharpshooter is blocked, and Zoey gets a roll-up for the pin at 4:39.

Winner: Zoey Stark via pin at 4:41

-They made the most of their sub five minutes. This was solid, and having Nattie work with the younger members of the roster on this show will only help them. **

-Zoey and Nattie shake hands and hug after the match.

-Apollo Crews is back and faces Giovanni Vinci later in the show.

-Back to SmackDown as Jimmy Uso cuts a fired up promo and accepts the challenge of his “little brother.” Nice symmetry as they go from tagging in the Main Event last year to facing off against each other this year.

-It’s Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for The World Title at WrestleMania XL!

-Two teams left to qualify for The 6 Pack Ladder Match after New Day, Awesome Truth, and DIY qualified on RAW.

-Iyo Sky defends her WWE Woman’s Title against Bayley at WrestleMania XL!

-Back to RAW as Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso come face-to-face. Jey tells Jimmy that even through everything he misses him and wants him to comeback. Jey says he never left and he helped Jimmy leave The Bloodline, but Jey went and got big on RAW, teamed with Cody and left him. He takes credit for the biggest moment in Jey’s career and then they start trading blows. Here’s Solo which helps Jey get the upper hand until Cody Rhodes is out to make the save. Good way to build Uso vs. Uso and add to Cody vs. The Bloodline. I will say the fans seem invested in these two fighting, which is better than what we got with Hardy vs. Hardy. Not matter how hard they tried, the fans never really wanted to see them fight.

-Back to SmackDown as we get a video recap of THE ROCK CONCERT! The Rock was a total babyface here in Memphis and the fans loved him. I still like The John Cena version of The Rock Concert better, and none of them can top the heat drawn from The Sacramento Rock Concert. Rock then talks to Cody’s mom and signs some Moana. It’s The Rock and he can make it work.

-Back to RAW as Cody gets to respond to The Rock Concert. Cody gets to name drop some great heels and makes sure to include Flair because it’s North Carolina. He says Rock isn’t a heel, but is an asshole. I appreciate the Tom Hanks League of Their Own reference from Cody as well! Cody calls out Rock for not being in a match in over a decade and wonders if Rock just has Little Dick Syndrome (bleeped on here on Hulu). He also calls him a whiny bitch to match the expletives that Rock keeps using. SALT OF THE EARTH reference from Cody! MJF TO WWE or something! Paul Heyman is here and he and Cody agree that Roman will be alone on Friday if Cody comes alone.

-Cody and Roman: Face-To-Face this Friday!

-CM Punk video showing him rehab from his injury and he says he will be at WrestleMania whether he is invited or not.

-CM Punk will also be at RAW this week in Chicago!

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews

-Lockup to start and Vince gets an armdrag. Another go and Vinci controls the arm and goes to work on the shoulder. Crews counters and gets an armdrag and it’s a stalemate. James references Jeff Jarrett of commentary as he mentions his job was to help keep The IC Title on someone and that is what Vinci’s job is as well. Howard drops a “With My Baby Tonight” reference. I like these two on commentary together. We head to break with Vinci in control!

-Back to the match as no Hulu commercial this time. Vinci with a leaping shoulder tackle and he flexes as Crews recovers in the corner. Chops from Vinci, but he gets caught with a German Suplex. James: “Suplex City.” BROCK LESNAR IS COMING BACK or something! Crews lands a kick followed by a knee-lift. The crowd comes to life as Apollo gets a Stinger Splash in the corner. Press Slam followed by a splash as Apollo was apparently a fan of The Blade Runners. Not mad at it! The splash gets two, so Crews heads up top. Vinci avoids a Frog Splash and gets a Fireman’s Carry Roll followed by a middle rope moonsault for two. Howard: “He’s no Tiffani Stratton.” I see what you did there! Bridge from Vinci to avoid a pin, but he gets caught with an enziguiri. Crews misses a pump kick and eats a clothesline. Brainbuster finishes for the pin at 5:55.

Winner: Giovanni Vinci via pin at 5:55

-I was enjoying the commentary on this one, but don’t like it take away from what was a sweet little match between these two. Crews had the winning streak on this show, but now is just losing to everyone. Good win for Vinci as he doesn’t have to answer to GUNTHER now. **1/2

-Video package hyping Becky/Nia Last Woman Standing!

-Back to RAW as Sami Zayn and GUNTHER sign the contract for their match at WrestleMania. GUNTHER is disgusted that Sami couldn’t even be bothered to wear a suit. Tell ‘em GUNTHER! GUNTHER plays mind games as he lets Sami know even he doesn’t believe he will win at WrestleMania. Sami tries to convince GUNTHER with a fired up response, but GUNTHER smiles like a cocky prick who isn’t taking this man seriously. GUNTHER IS AWESOME! Let him hold the belt until he SMASHES whoever the World Champion is when the time comes.

-Back to RAW as we join Becky vs. Nia in a Last Woman Standing Match in progress. Fun match with Nia playing the monster for Becky to finally defeat before setting her focus on Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Props to Nia for taking that flat bump off the apron through the table. Becky puts Nia down after a legdrop off a ladder through the announce table.

-Rhea comes out after the match and we get a stare down that pops the crowd. It’s finally time to focus on Rhea vs. Becky! Let’s Go!

-Thanks for reading!