Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 08.13.21  

-Again, sorry for the delay as I was at Rampage last night. A recap of my experience can be found here. I am watching 205 Live this week via Hulu. After the gutting of the Purple Brand last week, let’s see who they can find to provide content. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller

-This is their second meeting as Jiro has a win over Waller. Jiro is actually 3-0 on 205 Live and Waller is on a losing streak since having to face Odyssey Jones a few weeks back. Jiro is rocking a white/powder blue jack today and as always it’s a beauty. Jiro gets a headlock take down and is able to maintain the hold as Waller tries to shove off. Waller finally gets free and hits a shoulder tackle. He prances around the rock and Jiro makes him pay with a trip. Waller sends Jiro to the apron and Jiro hits a head kick followed by a head scissors. Handspring corner elbow is next and he tries for the Tarantula, but Waller has it scouted and is out the back door before ramming Jiro into the post. Front facelock from Waller and he looks for a suplex, but Jiro blocks and gets an inside cradle for two. Now Jiro tries for a suplex and Waller blocks before connecting with a snap suplex. Waller tells a fan that he sucks which I can always appreciate from a heel. Waller works the neck for a bit and delivers some knee strikes every time Jiro shows some life. Jiro does get a whip to the corner and some strikes, but the comeback is snuffed out by a trip that sends Jiro head first into the middle buckle. Waller back to the ground game as he continues to crank on the neck. Jiro slugs his way out, but Waller ducks and gets a roll-up, but gets caught using the tights. He argues with the ref which lets Jiro make the comeback. He pounds away and then hits a springboard dropkick that almost went sideways, but he recovered well. Waller bails to the floor, but Jiro follows with a dive over the top rope. Back inside Jiro gets a two count off a Swanton Bomb. The Ikemen Slash is ducked and Waller heads to the floor and comes back to catch Jiro with his roll into The Stunner for two. Sunset flip from Jiro gets a gets two count as Nigel points out Jiro couldn’t get his ankles over the arms to complete the pin. Jiro gets a version of The Hover Board and turns into a power slam for two. Waller bails to the corner to avoid The Ikemen Slash and the ref has to hold back Jiro. Waller hits a running boot off the distraction and the leap frog Curb Stomp finishes at 9:12.

Winner: Grayson Waller via pin at 9:12

-Fun match that started a little slow, but got pretty good in the hurry. The finish seemed a little off, but overall solid work from a few off the true 205 competitors left on the brand. I appreciate the story of Waller of learning from their earlier match and countering or avoiding all of Jiro’s big moves. ***

-Josh Briggs cuts a promo via twitter. He apparently doesn’t care about weight limits and is back because he is angry. When he wants to fight someone he fights them and he calls out Gacy. Yep, a non 205 Live, 205 Live match. Sadly, Nigel mentions we may see more of these matches from goes over the 205 lbs weight limit.

-The Orton/Riddle/AJ/Omos segment from RAW and then Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles is shown in full as Hulu always has something from RAW thrown in to pad the run time to 50 minutes not counting commercials.

Josh Briggs vs. Joe Gacy

-Lockup to start as Joseph mentions 205 is thrown out the window for this one and crowd starts a weak “305” chant before it dies out. Briggs backs Gacy into the ropes and lands a strike. They collide in the middle of the ring and throw some clubbing blows. Briggs gets the initial advantage with a big boot to the face. Gacy kicks from the ground, but ends up eating a few elbow drops for a two count. Short elbow from Briggs and a few more heavy blows for another two count. Gacy whipped to the corner, but Briggs misses a charge. Briggs catches him off the ropes with a release side walk slam for a two count He slows this down with a neck crank and throws some more heavy blows to the back to maintain control. Gacy fights back to his feet and hits a nice chop to wake up the crowd. His run is snuffed out by a shoulder tackle however. Briggs back to a neck crank for a bit. They trade blows again and Gacy lands a headbutt to create space as Briggs is off his feet for the first time tonight. Spinning Rock Bottom from Gacy leaves both men down. Headbutt from Gacy as he makes his comeback and Vic has to say with a straight face you can feel the energy from the crowd as they rally Gacy. Belly to back suplex from Gacy and more clubbering blows. Gacy fights to get Briggs out of the corner and that ends badly as Briggs hits a heavy lariat for the pin at 8:37.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pin at 8:37

-This was slow and plodding but gave us two big dudes wailing on each other. It was fine, but just doesn’t fit on this brand. The crowd didn’t care much at all and yes they hit each other hard but there was nothing else to the match. Outside of a small run this was basically an extended SQUASH. *1/2

-Thanks for reading!