Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 02.17.22  

Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. Veer Mahaan

-Lockup to start and Veer back Apollo into the corner, but offers a clean break. Crews lands a kick and goes to a side headloick. Veer pushes off and hits a shoulder tackle. Sidewalk slam followed by the leaping elbow. Azeez provides a distraction which lets Crews attack from behind. He pounds away a bit and then pulls the ref away so Azeez can land a cheap shot. Chinlock from Crews as he pulls Azeez away from the ropes. The crowd gets behind Veer as little bit to rally him as I guess he is back to being booked like a face again. Crews snuffs out a rally with a shot to the throat and then a kick to the back of the head. Standing moonsault gets two for Apollo. Wow, it’s not loud, but there is a vocal “Let’s Go Veer” chant. Veer rallies as he hits two running splashes in the corner and then his version of a Thesz Press. Million Dollar Elbow is missed as Crews comes back with a jumping knee. No matter as Veer catches him with The Million Dollar Arm and the DDT finishes at 5:04.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 5:04

-It was another Veer match which means he got to show off a bit and since he was a face this week it wasn’t a complete squash. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown for the continuing Naomi/Sonya drama.

-Roman and Goldberg come face to face on SmackDown this Friday! Also Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn for The IC Title.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Charlotte/Naomi for the SD Woman’s Title in progress. Wonderful match between these two and quite possibly the greatest match of Naomi’s career or at least best one I’ve ever seen. Charlotte gets the win which brings out Sonya for a beatdown, but Ronda makes the save to set up the tag match for Elimination Chamber.

-Back to RAW two weeks ago as Lita hits a Twist of Fate and moonsault on Becky Lynch.

-Back to RAW as Becky and Lita sign the contract for their match at Elimination Chamber. Tame contract signing as all we got was Becky throwing the contract at Lita before leaving. I guess it’s probably for the best for one of them not to turn in a brawl.

-Elimination Chamber match hype video! There is an old article on ESPN.com that they put back up which talks about that first Chamber match with comments from everyone involved. It’s an interesting read as they talk about how much it sucked bouncing off the old one and how so many things went wrong in the match,

-Back to RAW as Lashley holds court and runs down every other person involved in The Chamber match other than Brock, who isn’t there yet. That brings out Happy Smiling Cowboy Brock and he uses Theory as his personal coat rack which is awesome. Theory tries to jump Brock and gets taken to Suplex City as Riddle just dives over the top to the floor in a funny moment that has blown up online. Theory eats the F5!

-Back to RAW as Tomassa Ciampa showed up to mess with Dolph Ziggler which cost The Dirty Dawgz their match with The Street Profits!

-Alexa Bliss is in therapy and is cured as she is going to be the 6th woman in the Elimination Chamber.

-Back to RAW as there was a 5 Woman Gauntlet Match to determine who enters the Chamber in the 6th spot. Great effort from Rhea Ripley as she goes over 40 minutes and pins Nikki, Liv, and Doudrop before losing to Bianca.

Tomasso Ciampa vs. T-Bar

-Rematch from a few weeks ago where Ciampa got the win over T-Bar. Lockup to start and Ciampa hooks a side headlock. Ciampa tries a leg trip, but Bar grabs the ropes, so Ciampa just lights his chest up with a chop. Back to the side headlock and T-Bar shoves off, but Ciampa is back on him with a dropkick to the knee. Right back to the side headlock. T-Bar grabs the beard to break and starts clubbing and stomping away on Ciampa. He dumps Ciampa, but he stays in the apron and catches T-Bar charging with a shoulder to the ribs. He hangs T-Bar off the top rope and gives himself a pat on the back as he tells us, “I’m the Main Event.” They fight to the corner and T-Bar finally lands something with impact and then hits a clothesline as we take our Main Event Main Event commercial break.

-Back with T-Bar going to a headlock to ground Ciampa and get the crowd rallying behind him. Ciampa breaks and gets a chop, but T-Bar drops him with an elbow to the jaw. He gets two off that and goes to some ground and pound. Another two count as T-Bar is getting annoyed. Back to the headlock and again the crowd rallies behind Ciampa. He gets his foot on the bottom rope to force a break. Backbreaker from T-Bar gets two and then back to the headlock. Ciampa rallies behind the crowd and snaps off a jawbreaker to escape. He lands a boot to the face and back to firing off chops and forearms. Clothesline from Ciampa and then another. A third one is ducked, but Ciampa comes back with a leaping clothesline to finally drop T-Bar. Knee is blocked with a goozle, but Ciampa fights out. He charges and eats a big boot to the face for two in a nice near fall. T-Bar preps for Eyes Wide Shut, but Ciampa is out and rolls through to deliver the running knee. He gets a small package off that for the win at 8:29.

Winner: Tomasso Ciampa via pin at 8:29

-This was solid as they built to a strong finish. The crowd was actually buying the boot as a finish for T-Bar. The headlocks were a plenty, but they hit each other hard and it was fun. **1/2

-Back to RAW for RK-Broga Party! Riddle is all about the party, but Orton is off on his own as he has a match against Seth Rollins.

-Speaking of which we join that match in progress and it was a solid match between two pros that could wrestle each other in their sleep if needed. Alpha Academy head down as does Riddle which triggers a brawl between those four. That distraction costs Orton though as he gets Stomped as he slid back into the ring and that wins it for Rollins.

