Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 11.04.21  

-Two weeks until vacation where I should still be able to get to my regular recaps/reviews of Main Event, Talking Smack, RAW Talk, and 205 Live. There will also be a new Broken Skull Sessions on Thanksgiving night which I should be able get to in the middle of the night. Survivor Series 1996 and World War 3 1996 are also on my plate for this month. All coming hopefully sooner than later. In the meantime, It’s Main Event time. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

Liv Morgan vs. Tamina

-Lockup to start and Tamina shoves Liv to the mat as you would expect. Another go and again. Liv ends up on her backside. Whip to the corner, but Liv avoids a charge and heads up top and comes off with a high crossbody for two. Liv goes to work on the arm and throws in some knees, but Tamina escapes and gets a slam for two. Corner clothesline and another clothesline out of the corner followed by an elbow drop gets two. Tamina misses another charge and Liv gets a roll-up for two. Tamina lands a right hand and mocks the crowd before getting another slam for a two count. Tamina goes to the neck crank which gives the crowd a chance to rally Liv. She gets a jawbreaker and avoids another charge in the corner. I mean, that’s three times that has failed for Tamina. Pick a new strategy! They trade punches in the middle of the ring and Liv wins the exchange. She connects with an enzuigiri, but a monkey flip is blocked. Liv gets set up top and walks the ropes to get a rana. A basement dropkick gets a good near fall. Now Liv charges and eats a superkick. Tamina heads up top, but the splash misses and Liv gets a cradle for the win at 6:02.

Winner: Liv Morgan via pin at 6:02

-This was better than I expected as they built to a good near fall and in the end the right person went over. The fans are still solidly behind Morgan and hopefully they give her a chance to run on RAW towards the upper part of the division. **

-Back to SmackDown a few weeks ago as King Woods is crowned!

-Back to SmackDown as King Woods knights Kofi as Sir Kofi Kingston, The Hand of The King! You knew they were going to run with this gimmick and have a ball. The Usos interrupt and it’s time to reignite this feud and I am all for it!

-Commercials!

-Back to SmackDown for a Trial by Combat between The Usos and New Day! Solid match as you would expect and New Day gets the win to set up a title match and likely a ton of rematches down the line.

-Video package on Becky/Bianca feud!

-Xia Li is coming to SmackDown!

-Back to RAW as we join Becky/Bianca for The RAW Women’s Title in progress. It was good and Becky retains through shenanigans. Becky is still getting cheered a ton!

-After the match Sarah Schreiber interviews Lynch backstage. Becky calls the fans booing her fickle, and her interview is interrupted by Liv Morgan. Crowd likes that! Becky shrugs her off and leaves.

-Commercials!

Cedric Alexander (w/ Shelton Benjamin) vs. Jaxon Ryker

-Cedric off to a fast start with strikes and the crowd seems to be behind him in this one. Ryker gets a clothesline and a crossbody. Delayed vertical suplex follows which gets a one count. Ryker gets another clothesline that sends Cedric to the floor. Ryker gives chase and sends Cedric but in the ring, but he gets distracted by Shelton which lets Cedric drop him throat first on the top rope. He plans Ryker on the apron and then runs him shoulder first into the ring post as we take out standard commercial break!

-Commercials!

-Back with Cedric still in control as he works the damaged shoulder. Ryker fights back with strikes, but gets caught with a Neuralizer. Cedric back to the damaged arm and Ryker fights back out again. He gets a backdrop and hits a running knee in the corner. Alexander tries another Neuralizer but gets dropped. Ryker with a high knee for two. Ryker heads up, but Cedric stops that noise with a head kick. They fight up there and Ryker brings him down with a Rock Bottom. Shelton pulls Cedric out of the ring and that leads to Shelton eating a right hand. Back in the ring Cedric gets a superkick and Lumbar Check for the win at 9:08.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 9:08

-Not much to this one as it was Cedric working the arm and Ryker doesn’t work as a guy fighting from underneath against a Cruiserweight. Ryker’s push looks to be toast as now he is jobbing on Main Event after seemingly being in line for a push. Alexander winning is the right call if they are serious about a Hurt Business reunion. **

-Back to RAW for a highlight package on last week’s Ladder Match that was won by Seth Rollins!

-Back to RAW as KO interrupts a war of words between Seth Rollins and WWE Champion, Big E. It leads to Big E vs Kevin Owens for later in the show.

-Commercials! Tribute to The Troops is back Nov 14 on FOX!

-Back to RAW as we join E vs. KO in progress. I will say KO is having fun with the rumors his contract is up in a few months. Rollins watches from ringside as they have a quality HOSS fight. Big E gets the win with a crucifix, but he is pissed KO tried to take a cheap win after Seth interfered. KO says he is innocent and calls Rollins an SOB before challenging him to a match next week. E isn’t buying the apology, so he drops KO with a Big Ending.

-Thanks for reading!