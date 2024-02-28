– During a recent edition of Lex Expressed, former WWE and WCW Superstar Lex Luger discussed his longtime friend Sting having his last match this weekend at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lex Luger on if he plans to attend AEW Revolution: “Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship, which we’ve talked about [The Kliq] getting together in the garden. Friendship sometimes transcends the kayfabe and there may be ramifications or there may not. Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off.”

On not confirming if he will be there or not: “So people could read into that what they want and whether I might be at the building or not. I won’t confirm anything, but I’m just saying. I’ll leave it in that context. How’s that?”

At this weekend’s AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin will defend their AEW Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in Sting’s last match. The event will be held on Sunday, March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.