Limitless Wrestling Bissell Brothers Bash Results 3.21.25: World Title Match, More

Limitless Wrestling’s Bissell Brothers Bash took place on Friday night with the company’s World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the IWTV-airing show from Portland, Maine below (per Fightful):

* Jada Stone def. Ella Envy

* Conan Lycan def. Zak Patterson

* Aiden Aggro def. Alec Price

* Gabby Forza def. B3CCA via disqualification

* Swipe Right def. The High Flying Star Machines

* Street Fight: Ace Romero def. Dirty Dango

* Aaron Rourke def. Anthony Greene

* Limitless World Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal: Milo Mirra def. Alexander Lee, Ashley Vox, Bear Bronson, BK Westbrook, Cousin Larry, Dave Dyer, Dunky Boy Bandit, Hazard, J-Heru, Jason Maverick, Jose Zamora, Kalvin Strange, LJ Cleary, Paris Van Dale, Perry Von Vicious, Seabass Finn, Spike Nishimura, and Troy Nelson

* Limitless World Championship Match: Channing Thomas def. Donovan Dijak