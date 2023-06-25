Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Kurt Angle On Most Wanted Treasures, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features a new episode of Most Wanted Treasures featuring Kurt Angle and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

6 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Jerry Lawler

7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Steve Austin

8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero

9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Kurt Angle (Premiere)

10 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “School of Rock Crawling” (Premiere)

11:05 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: D-Generation X