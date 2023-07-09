wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Stone Cold Takes on America Season Finale, More
July 9, 2023
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features the season finale of Stone Cold Takes on America, plus more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
5 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Macho Man” Randy Savage
6 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero
7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Goldberg
8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Trish & Alundra
9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Samoan Dynasty (Premiere)
10:01 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Stone Survivor” (Premiere)
11:04 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Bret “Hitman” Hart