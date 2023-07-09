Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Block: Stone Cold Takes on America Season Finale, More

Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features the season finale of Stone Cold Takes on America, plus more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

5 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: “Macho Man” Randy Savage

6 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Rey Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero

7 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Goldberg

8 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Trish & Alundra

9 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Samoan Dynasty (Premiere)

10:01 PM ET/PT: Stone Cold Takes on America: “Stone Survivor” (Premiere)

11:04 PM ET/PT: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Bret “Hitman” Hart