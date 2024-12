All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which airs on TNT. It includes:

* Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis

* Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith (Chris Jericho on commentary)

* Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from the Don Callis Family