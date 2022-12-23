Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Casino Trios Royale

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with the first-ever Casino Trios Royale. The show was taped this past Wednesday and you can find spoilers here.

* $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Top Flight & AR Fox vs. The SAP vs. The Dark Order vs. LFI vs. Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Trustbusters

* AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. VertVixen

* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthony Bowens & Daddy Ass