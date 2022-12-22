wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* 300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale: AR Fox and Top Flight beat LFI, Blackpool Combat Club, Best Friends, Dark Order, SAP, LFI, and Kip Sabian/The Butcher & Blade. Blackpool Combat Club and Fox/Top Flight were the final two. Hangman Page got involved and attacked Jon Moxley.
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz cut a promo and challenged House of Black to a fight. Julia Hart appeared and a video played where Malakai Black said that they will fight in due time, while casting doubt on Ortiz’s loyalty to Kingston.
* TNT Championship Match: Jade Cargill def. Vert Vixen
* Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett def. Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn