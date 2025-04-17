wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Unbreakable
April 17, 2025 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will present Unbreakable tonight on TNA+, which will take place at Cox Pavillion in Paradise, Nevada. The lineup includes:
* Barbed Wire Massacre: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* TNA International Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Steve Maclin
* TNA International Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Zachary Wentz vs. JDC vs. Eric Young
* TNA Internatioanl Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD vs. AJ Francis
* Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeth Brothers
* Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard
* Moose vs. TBD