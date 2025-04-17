Lineup For Tonight’s TNA Unbreakable

TNA Wrestling will present Unbreakable tonight on TNA+, which will take place at Cox Pavillion in Paradise, Nevada. The lineup includes:

* Barbed Wire Massacre: Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

* TNA International Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Steve Maclin

* TNA International Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Zachary Wentz vs. JDC vs. Eric Young

* TNA Internatioanl Championship Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD vs. AJ Francis

* Mike Santana & The Hardys vs. Mustafa Ali & The Nemeth Brothers

* Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich vs. Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard

* Moose vs. TBD