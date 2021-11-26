Lineup For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live: Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz, Solo Sikoa In Action

The lineup has been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live, which will include Elektra Lopez vs. Valentina Feroz, Solo Sikoa vs. Andre Chase, and Amari Miller vs. Erica Yan. You can view spoilers for the show at this link.

Here’s the release from WWE on the 205 Live card:

A loaded edition of 205 Live is set to feature a trio of must-see singles clashes, as Valentina Feroz battles Elektra Lopez, Solo Sikoa tangles with Andre Chase, and Amari Miller takes on Erica Yan.

Feroz has taken the new-look 205 Live by storm, posting impressive victories against the likes of Yan and Miller and quickly endearing herself to the WWE Universe inside the NXT Arena.

She’ll be opposed by arguably her most difficult foe to date, however, as Lopez has already established herself as a dangerous competitor on NXT 2.0, proving instrumental in the success of Legado del Fantasma and emerging triumphant in several one-on-one bouts. Thus, the stage is set for a thrilling collision between two of the most promising young Superstars in WWE.

Chase will be looking to take the newcomer to school and post his second straight win on 205 Live, having defeated Malik Blade on the purple brand three weeks ago.

Finally, Miller is seeking a bounce-back win after being upset by the debuting Tiffany Stratton last week. Can the popular competitor get back in the win column against the powerful Yan, who is searching for her first career victory?