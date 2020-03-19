Lita Says She Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Hasn’t Done Another Evolution PPV, Says Chyna Should Be Inducted Into WWE HOF By Herself

On the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Weekly, Lita, Gail Kim, and Christy Hemme discussed a variety of topics including WWE not doing another Evolution PPV, who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling, and more. Highlights are below.

On WWE not doing another Evolution PPV or a third Mae Young Classic:

Lita: “Dude, why is it not back? So Mae Young got so much positive feedback, Evolution was sold out, granted, you can’t look at your own timeline for how people feel because they’re like, ‘You’re so great,’ and I’m like, oh, everyone loved it, but from what I got, everybody responded really positively to it, even just financially, it was sold out, I don’t understand why there is not another Evolution, why it didn’t make the regular PPV cut, was really shocking to me.”

On who would be on the Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers:

Christy Hemme: “For sure these two [Lita and Gail Kim].”

Gail Kim: “For me, personally, I’d add Molly Holly, she inspired me a lot, and she’s a great person and that is important to me. At that time, there were, for someone to be in WWE and meet an indie girl and go out of her way to help someone, that always stayed with me forever and I was like, I tried to pass that along and certain people, the way they handle situations and the way they are with fans, her and Kurt Angle are the two for me that I admire a lot for the human beings that they are.”

Lita: “I want Chyna on there, I want Becky on there, I want Luna on there and that’s more of a personal, she was cool, she’s just cool, she’s underrated, she doesn’t get the love that she deserves.”

Christy Hemme: “What about Beth? Because she’s kind of in between. She’s a bridge.”

On which woman should be added to the WWE Hall of Fame:

Lita: “Chyna, by herself. Chyna. I’m going to say yes just because I want to put it out there.”

