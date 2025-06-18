Liv Morgan Reportedly Needs Surgery After Raw Injury

Liv Morgan looks to be out of action for a while following her injury from this week’s Raw. As reported, Morgan suffered an injury in her match with Kairi Sane on Monday’s show. The injury was described on the show as a dislocated shoulder.

Fightful Select reports that the internal word at WWE is that Morgan’s injury will need surgery, and that she will likely be out for a number of months. PWInsider has also confirmed the need for surgery.

The report notes that a “significant creative reshuffling” is taking place due to the number of programs that Morgan is involved in.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Morgan for a quick and full recovery.