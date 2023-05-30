Livestream Online For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerr is making its final showing before the Crockett Cup, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, described as follows:

Don’t miss this heart-pounding episode of NWA Powerrr, the last stop before our epic two-day extravaganza, The Crockett Cup!

In a colossal showdown, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch joins forces with the formidable Mike Knox to take on the NWA United States Tag Team Champions, AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews, better known as The Country Gentlemen!

We also have our final Crockett Cup qualifying match as Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus of The Now step into the ring against the up-and-coming team of Mario Pardua and Ryan Matthews!

In a quest to make their mark in the NWA, Kylie Paige and Samantha Starr collide in an intense matchup!

Witness rivals Magic Jake Dumas and Mercurio reluctantly team up in a match against Jamie Stanley & Joe Alonzo!

And to top off our season finale, the NWA National Heavyweight Champion EC3 stands face to face with his challenger at The Crockett Cup: Thrillbilly Silas Mason. This is going to be a battle for the ages. Will the champion retain his title, or will the era of the Thrill Ride be ushered in?