Livestream Online For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The livestream for this week’s post-Alwayz Ready episode of NWA Powerrr is now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

“Join us for our season 9 premiere!

We’re just three days removed from our earth-shaking Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event, and our season 9 premiere of NWA Powerrr promises to make headlines as well!

Bully Ray gets in on the action as he joins as our master of ceremonies!

NWA newcomer Taya Valkyrie makes her NWA Powerrr debut against Taryn Terrell!

Mike Knox and VSK, the Cardonas, face the reuniting Strictly Business as Thom Latimer and “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis as they tag for the first time in months!

Plus, we’ll hear from Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, and the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch!”