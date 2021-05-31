Location Confirmed for AEW All Out

AEW All Out was announced as returning to Chicago for Labor Day weekend, and the location has now been revealed. It was announced at AEW Double or Nothing that All Out would be back in Chicago on September 5th and the NOW Arena (aka the former Sears Center) is advertising the show as taking place there.

The NOW Arena hosted All In in 2018 and the 2019 All Out. The 2020 All Out took place from Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.