Logan Paul Says He’d Make UFC Debut At Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Event

In the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast (via Fightful), Logan Paul said that he would make his UFC debut on the undercard of an event hosting Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg. The two billionaires recently agreed to a fight, which UFC President Dana White said they are serious about. Paul said he’s willing to make his UFC and MMA debut for charity, for free, on the undercard.

He said: “I’m curious if Elon Musk and Zuck are fighting because that’s what I’m interested in. I’ll be honest, I pitched it internally. If Elon Musk and [Mark] Zuckerberg fight, I will do my UFC debut on the undercard for free. I’ll fight for free, for charity. Anyone. You know who I want to fight actually, because that bitch ass Andrew Tate won’t fight me? Give me Paddy Pimblett. In the off-season, that boy looks like a blimp, and he’ll come up to my weight class, and I’ll wallop him.“