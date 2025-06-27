Los Garza To Defend Tag Team Titles At AAA Verano de Escándalo

AAA has announced that WWE stars Los Garza will defend the tag team titles agaisnt Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. at Verano de Escándalo. The event takes place on July 11 at Arena San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Los Garza (Angel & Berto) won the belts at Triplemania Regia on June 15, defeating Nueva Generación Dinamita (Sansón and Forastero) (c), The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth) and Psycho Clown and Pagano. This will be their first defense.