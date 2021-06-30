Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 6.29.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s daughters is still active. Please contribute and share if you can.

Also, 411’s Steve Cook put together a great piece on Larry’s top seven columns. You should read it.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Wardlow (15-5) vs. Baron Black (0-11)

Our guy Baron Black is back on AEW Dark. Can we get him a win at some point? Also, cheap plug: Black joined me on the 411 on Wrestling podcast last month for a fun discussion. Give it a listen. I don’t like his chances to earn his first win here against future AEW World Champion Wardlow. Taz and Ricky Starks are already hilarious on commentary, and we’re two minutes into the first match. Black went for the Cobra Clutch, and while it worked for Sgt. Slaughter, it didn’t work in this spot. Right after that, Wardlow destroyed Black with the Casualty of War for the knockout win at 2:31.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lee Johnson (7-1) vs. Vary Morales (0-3)

Johnson has really flipped his record from last year, hasn’t he? The Nightmare Family connection has paid off. Have I mentioned Starks is a national treasure? He’s a national treasure. Some technical counters early on, that is, until Morales hit an awesome superkick that would make both Shawn Michaels and The Young Bucks proud. I like Morales. He’s been rather entertaining in his AEW Dark matches, and this one was probably his best singles match thus far in his appearances. Very good outing for both as they had obvious chemistry together in what was a fun, action-packed sprint. It was Johnson battling back for the victory at 5:28.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Abadon (9-1) vs. Hyan (AEW debut)

CRAWLING TO THE RING. Taz notes Abadon has been on a great crawl in AEW, and it’s hard to disagree with that. Starks says he’s never had a woman make him feel the way Abadon does, and I suppose that could be a good thing or bad thing. Abadon just took it to Hyan from start to finish and got the easy win at 2:04.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Powerhouse Hobbs (14-3) vs. Marko Stunt (17-25)

Decent size advantage for Hobbs in this one. However, gotta say that I love Marko vs. beast matches. They’re great. There’s a foot race early in the match, and that’s a smart strategy from Marko. Then again, maybe not. Hobbs quickly got things back in the ring and he slammed Marko for a dominant victory at 49 seconds.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Lance Archer vs. Kenny Bengal (AEW debut)

Jake Roberts is back on commentary, and that’s always a treat. Bengal hits the road before the match even begins, so Archer brings him back to the ring and delivers a brutal DDT. The only hope Bengal had in this match was to turn into an actual tiger, but that didn’t happen, and Archer hit his finisher for the win at 1:59.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Tay Conti (16-3) vs. Charlette Renegade (0-1)

Conti is an absolute star. She’s just so good. Renegade didn’t back down from the hard strikes, as she sent in several of her own. But this was mainly a display of Conti’s impressive skills as a technician and striker, and she used the DDTai to get the victory at 2:20.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Chad Lennex and Zachariah (AEW tag debut)

Lennex and Zachariah are Nightmare Factory students, so let’s see if QT cuts them any slack. I doubt it. Lennex and Zachariah did off to a hot start with a flurry of offense, and it was a pretty impressive sequence. This was a solid back and forth match, and QT was crisp in leading the way. Solow came off the top with the double foot stomp to give his team the win at 4:18.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Frankie Kazarian (17-3) vs. JD Drake (3-8)

Well this should be fun. I’m enjoying this new character direction for Kazarian. I’m also enjoying the chemistry with the Wingmen. It’s one of those groups that seems odd on paper, but in their actual segments, they’re terrific. Apparently referee Mike Posey does not agree, as he ejected Pretty Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth from ringside. NO ONE DOES THAT TO PPA! Both Kazarian and Drake were aggressive throughout, and it was the type of offense you’d expect from these two hard hitters. But it was Kazarian regaining the advantage late, and he used the Crossface Chicken Wing to force Drake to tap at 5:56.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Angelico (5-3) vs. Arjun Singh (AEW debut)

Matt Hardy is out with Angelico, and Matt loves him some Angelico. If you’re on Matt’s good side, he’s gonna be your biggest fan. The support from Matt seemed to work great for Angelico, as despite some early offense from Singh, Matt’s newest investment took control and used the Navarro Deathlock for the victory at 2:31.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– Alex Marvez with Joey Janela! Marvez wants an injury update, but Janela has nothing to say. Marvez then wants to know if he had a conversation with Sonny Kiss. Marvez then hypes up a new bar nearby and mentions THE NIP FACTORY. Janela says he’s frustrated and walks off.

Nyla Rose (15-3) vs. Holidead (AEW debut)

I’ll give you one guess as to who is gonna win this match, and the only rule is you can’t pick Holidead. Obviously, this was another showcase for Nyla’s incredible strength, and while Holidead had good intentions, she was no match for the No. 1 contender as Nyla hit the Beast Bomb for the win at 1:20.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

Sonny Kiss (8-9) vs. The Blade (10-2)

The Blade has a 10-2 record. Future AEW World Champion? Kiss is flying solo once again, which is not surprising since Janela has more important things to do at THE NIP FACTORY. Blade showing a lot of anger and aggression as usual, and The Bunny continues to be great in her role. Kiss took control of things and vaulted over the top to take out Blade and TH2. But some underhanded shenanigans from Hardy’s group allowed Blade to get back on offense until Kiss got a near fall. From there, Blade’s power was too much, and he hit the Doctor Bomb to notch the victory at 6:56. Good stuff.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– After the match, the Hardy crew adds insult to injury on Kiss, leading to Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor making the save. Janela runs out shortly after looking like he came straight from THE NIP FACTORY, and they play up Janela being late to the party. Kiss shoves him to add to the tension between them.

Julia Hart (2-4) vs. Ashley D’Amboise (0-5)

D’Amboise is yet another unsigned talent that has impressed in her AEW appearances. She’s got quite a physique. Hart, who is a future star, keeps getting better in the ring both from a skills and charisma standpoint. After some back and forth, it was Hart using the splits to pick up the win at 2:34.

Blake’s Rating: NR

Private Party and Jack Evans (AEW trios debut) vs. Dark Order’s Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana (2-0)

Join the Dark Order! Yes, we’re talking to you, Jungle Boy. Great setup here with Dark Order as the more experienced group against Hardy’s makeshift team. The chemistry with the Dark Order is undeniable, and that was a big part of this particular match. They worked to a hot tag spot for Evil Uno, and more Dark Order teamwork leads to a near fall. Private Party nearly helped Evans get the pin with the use of the ropes, but it only got a two. The Jack and Juice attempt from Evans and Marq Quen doesn’t work, and Cabana hit the Chicago Skyline to get the victory at 7:44.

Blake’s Rating: ***

Shawn Dean (0-1) vs. JDX (AEW debut)

Excalibur and Taz hyped up the last match as the main event, but not so fast, my friends! We’ve gotta get Dean on the board in the win column. JDX with a lot of energy, and while this was a short match, I thought he showed a lot of potential. Great athleticism and selling from him. However, Dean locked on the submission to earn his first AEW win at 4:04.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi (1-2) vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick (0-1)

Of course the Wingmen are the main event. PPA wouldn’t have it any other way. Some nice teamwork from Scott and St. Patrick early in the match, and that clearly pissed off Bononi, who proved his strength and allowed Nemeth to gain the advantage and get the victory at 2:39.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

For more of my thoughts on pro wrestling, subscribe to the 411 On Wrestling podcast and follow me on Twitter @wrestleblake. Thanks for reading!