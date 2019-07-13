Various News: Ludacris Welcomes John Cena to Fast and Furious Cast, Brian Cage and Melissa Santos Wedding Photo, Chris Nowinski Delivers Keynote on CTE

– Fast and Furious franchise alum Ludacris welcomed new cast member John Cena to the crew with a post on Instagram. You can check out what he wrote and shared below. Ludacris wrote, “Welcome my NEW brother John Cena to the Fast & Furious Franchise. Now S***s about to get Real #fast92020”

Fast and Furious 9 is currently filming. The sequel is due out on May 22, 2020.

– Impact Wrestling champion Brian Cage and broadcaster Melissa Santos were married this week. Santos shared a photo of the two’s wedding on Instagram, which you can see below. Congratulations to the happy couple.

– Consultant360.com published an article on former WWE Superstar, Dr. Christopher Nowinski, speaking at the American Headache Society’s 61st Annual Scientific Meeting. During his keynote session, Nowinski spoke about his own personal struggles with post-concussive headache and also discussed others dealing with the issue as well as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).