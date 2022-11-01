wrestling / News
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List for WWE Live Holiday Tour Show
November 1, 2022 | Posted by
– The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE Live Holiday TOur event scheduled for the venue on December 26:
* Drew McIntyre
* The Usos
* Braun Strowman
* Liv Morgan
* Sheamus
* The Brawling Brutes
* Sami Zayn
* Solo Sikoa
* Karrion Kross
* The New Day
