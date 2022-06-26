wrestling / News

Mandy Rose in a Black Bikini, Gunther Looking Ripped Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

June 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mandy Rose WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Mandy Rose rocking a black bikini, Intercontinental champion Gunther looking ripped in the gym, Dolph Ziggler getting some outdoor reading done, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Gonzalez, Max Dupri, aand more. You can check out some of those photos below.

