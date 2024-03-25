Mandy Rose Recalls Having Trouble Setting Up Table In WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match

Mandy Rose rather famously had issues setting up a table in her match with Sonya Deville at WWE SummerSlam 2020, and she recently looked back at the spot. Rose defeated Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE match at the lockdown-era PPV, and during the match Rose tried to set up a table outside the ring but had issues with setting it upright. She spoke about the moment on the Power Alphas Podcast she hosts with Tino Sabbatelli, noting that the match was the worst she’s had.

“People don’t realize, those tables are heavy,” she said (per Fightful). “They are heavy, they are hard, you’re in the middle of the moment, you’re blown (up). That was the worst match I’ve had. [Sonya] and I both say that was the worst match. There were so many things going on in our life, it was very bad. A very bad match. I practiced that so many times, ‘I got this,’ and for some reason, I went the wrong way. I tried to lift it (like I did), and you just can’t. Then I’m trying to kick it up, and I can’t get it up. Then it’s moving with me.”

She continued, ” The ref was trying to help me so bad, ‘Do it this way.’ Then he’s telling me it’s getting so bad and it’s taking so long that he’s like, ‘Forget it, fuck the table. Forget it.’ We weren’t even using it, we were teasing it. It’s a whole thing where you tease and then fall into it, but we didn’t even have the spot of falling. He’s like, ‘Fuck it, we won’t even tease it.’ He kept telling me, ‘B plan.’ ‘Nope, I got this.’ It was so embarrassing. That was worse than me slipping at WrestleMania. Those are top two, but it was one of the most embarrassing moments of my career. People still haunt me with it. ‘Mandy Rose vs. The Table, WrestleMania 38.'”

Rose slipped during her WrestleMania 37 entrance due to the ramp being wet from rain.