Maria Kanellis Says She She’s Gotten “A Lot” Of Fan Backlash From Outside AEW

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Ten Count and shared some details about her career after her October debut with AEW. In response to the question, Kanellis stated she has been the recipient of “a lot” of fan hate since then, despite maintaining positive industry relationships with her colleagues from her prior promotion, WWE (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from Kanellis and watch the complete episode below.

On her surprise at the vitriol aimed at her after appearing on AEW Rampage: “It was amazing really. I don’t hate WWE, and I had great conversations before we made our decision on where we were gonna go. My husband had great conversations before we decided where we were gonna go. I think that’s also the thing that people need to realize, too, is a lot of us keep great relationships everywhere. You know, Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon] sent huge baskets to our house full of all these kids’ gifts after both of my kids [were born].”