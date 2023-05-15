wrestling / News
Mark Briscoe Recalls Facing Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn In ROH
The Briscoes battled Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on more than one occasion in ROH, and Mark Briscoe recently looked back at their matches together. Briscoe was a guest on Talk is Jericho and touched on his and Jay’s matches with Owens and Zayn, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:
On facing Owens and Zayn: “I mean, Kevin Steen and El Generico, we wrestled them for the better part of 2007…We’re all full of piss and vinegar … we would go out there and beat the absolute crap out of each other, and just have a blast doing it.”
On the chemistry between the four: “The first time that we wrestled was in Philly, and it was just kind of a … no build to the match. I think that match went so good and the chemistry was so right there, he [Gabe Sapolsky] said, ‘We can run this match all year long.’ And so, that’s what we did.”
