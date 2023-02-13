Mark Davis Says Aussie Open Currently Have No Contract or Tag Bookings

In a post on Twitter, Aussie Open’s Mark Davis said that the team currently has no contract or any bookings as a duo. The two were announced for the New Japan Cup earlier today, but as singles competitors.

He wrote: “The last time I saw Kyle was the morning our flight landed after World Tag League. Aussie Open have no contracted deals. Aussie Open have no confirmed bookings. Sometimes you can put everything you have into something. Sometimes it’s not enough.”