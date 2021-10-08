Mark Henry Claims PAC Recently Suffered A Concussion, Update On PAC After Ladder Match

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Mark Henry criticized AEW for having PAC taking a Deadeye off a ladder in the Casino Ladder match on Dynamite, noting that ‘The Bastard’ recently suffered a concussion.

Henry said: “I would not have had a guy that was injured recently take a big bump off the top of a ladder to the floor on his back. I watched PAC, I watched his head snap back and hit the mat. He just had a concussion a month and a half ago. I’m probably breaking HIPPA laws, but everybody saw that and he missed time because of it. I would have been leery of it. Maybe he’s the one who called it, I don’t know. It scared me because I’m concerned about PAC.”

Meanwhile, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several people within AEW have said that PAC was okay from the bump. Tony Khan was hands on with the match as he and BJ Whitmer were the agents.