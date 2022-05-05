wrestling / News
Marko Stunt Returns to GCW at You Wouldn’t Understand
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
– GCW has announced that Marko Stunt will make his return to the promotion next month at You Wouldn’t Understand. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The fight card will be broadcast live on FITE TV.
As previously reported, Marko Stunt’s AEW contract recently expired, and he’s no longer a part of the roster.
*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*
MARKO STUNT returns to GCW and the building where it all began on June 18th in NYC!
Tix on Sale FRIDAY at 11AM!
GCW presents
"You Wouldn't Understand"
Sat 6/18 – 8PM
Melrose Ballroom – NYC
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/FPeTMt9XMe
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 5, 2022
