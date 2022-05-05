wrestling / News

Marko Stunt Returns to GCW at You Wouldn’t Understand

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW You Wouldnt Understand Marko Stunt Image Credit: GCW

– GCW has announced that Marko Stunt will make his return to the promotion next month at You Wouldn’t Understand. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 18 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The fight card will be broadcast live on FITE TV.

As previously reported, Marko Stunt’s AEW contract recently expired, and he’s no longer a part of the roster.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Marko Stunt, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading